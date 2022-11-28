Chelsea forward Christian Pulisic, is being monitored by Manchester United, Newcastle and Arsenal. (Mail), external

U﻿nited are exploring a loan move for the United States international in January. (ESPN, external

Meanwhile, Chelsea have been scouting 20-year-old Ecuador and Bayer Leverkusen defender Piero Hincapie at the World Cup. (Mirror), external

AC Milan want to bring in Morocco midfielder Hakim Ziyech on loan from Chelsea, with a view to making the deal permanent. (Gazzetta dello Sport - in Italian), external

