You won't need reminded, but it's been 10 years since Kilmarnock last graced the Hampden turf. 10 years.

Happy memories, of course, as the League Cup headed down to Rugby Park for the first - and only - time after defeating Celtic 1-0 in the 2012 Final.

So, what side are you picking to get Killie by Dundee United and back at the national stadium for a League Cup semi-final?

Pick your Killie starting line-up here.