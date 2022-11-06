P﻿hil McNulty, BBC Sport

Liverpool got their stuttering season back in some sort of shape with the Champions League win against Napoli in midweek to reach the last 16 once again, although in reality that match was little more than a dead rubber.

This victory, their first league away win of the season, carries greater significance because of the opposition and also the need to get their Premier League show back on the road after two damaging losses.

Salah showed he is right back to his best after a slow start to the campaign. Both goals featured different elements of a goalscoring masterclass, the first with one touch and an instant finish, the second showing coolness and technique to make Dier pay for his error.

Last season's joint Golden Boot winner had endured a slow start by his own high standards with only five goals during the first two months but now has 11 in his last 12 matches.