Hatate has 'goals to clear' amid contract talks - gossip

Celtic midfielder Reo Hatate and the BBC Sport Gossip graphicSNS

Reo Hatate has been with Celtic since January 2022

Celtic midfielder Reo Hatate tells Japanese media he still has career ambitions "to clear" and has "always had an ultimate goal in mind". (Herald - subscription required)

Hatate and Celtic have opened talks over a new contract. (Mail, print edition)

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers admits Hatate had a challenging summer amid transfer links. (Herald - subscription required)

Tuesday's Champions League opener with Feyenoord will weigh on Rodgers' mind as the Celtic manager selects his team to face Dundee on Saturday. (Scotsman)

Feyenoord face a striker shortage going into Tuesday's Champions League meeting with Celtic in Rotterdam. (Record)

Read Saturday's Scottish Gossip

Related Topics