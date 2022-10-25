Tottenham want to agree a new contract with Harry Kane early next year and are confident the 29-year-old striker will commit his long-term future to the club. (90min), external

Bayern Munich sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic says the Bundesliga club, who have been linked with a move for Kane, will not be active in the January transfer window. (Bild, via Christian Falk), external

Meanwhile, Antonio Conte believes he will need three more transfer windows to improve the depth of Spurs' squad. (Times - subscription required), external

E﻿lsewhere, Real Madrid are set to offer an improved three-year deal to 26-year-old Spain forward Marco Asensio, who had been linked with a move to Tottenham, Arsenal and Liverpool after turning down a previous offer. (Ser Deportivos via AS - in Spanish), external

