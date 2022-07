Pep Guardiola has confirmed his backroom staff for next season, with Enzo Maresca returning to the club.

The Italian was City’s elite development squad head coach in 2020-21, before leaving to manage Parma.

Guardiola has also made Rodolfo Borrell his assistant coach in place of the recently departed Juanma Lillo.

Borrell has been part of Guardiola's team since his arrival at City and was academy technical director between 2014 and 2016.