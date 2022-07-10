St Johnstone edge out Cove Rangers in final friendly

St Johnstone completed their pre-season schedule with a 3-2 win at home to Cove Rangers on Saturday.

Melker Hallberg, Theo Bair and Graham Carey scored for the Perth men, while Gerry McDonagh and Leighton McIntosh replied for the newly-promoted Championship side.

"Cove move the ball well, so I knew we'd have to work hard," manager Callum Davidson told SaintsTV. "Our shape was good when we broke at times and, second half, we upped the tempo.

"Now we look forward to Annan Athletic on Tuesday (in the League Cup)."