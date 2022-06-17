Bazunu arrival 'very exciting' for Saints

Gavin Bazunu is a "very exciting addition" to Southampton's squad, says boss Ralph Hasenhuttl.

The goalkeeper has joined from Manchester City on a five-year deal.

"We believe he has tremendous potential to improve and will give us great competition for places in the goalkeeping department.

"He is a goalkeeper with a very modern style of play, comfortable in the build-up phase, who has developed physically through some very important loan moves early in his career.

"He is already an international goalkeeper, which is very rare for his age.

"Coming from Manchester City, we know he has learned from some of the very best coaches and team-mates, and coming here gives him more opportunities to develop his game through playing in the Premier League.”