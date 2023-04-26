What do Arsenal fans make of the huge game at Etihad Stadium against Manchester City?

Here is a sample of your views:

Graham: People are talking like City have won it, after three draws. Let's get this right, Arsenal are five points clear.

Andy: We have to keep believing. City have lost more games than us so they can be beaten. We just have to give them another loss!

Joshua: I think it’s still in Arsenal hands. Win or draw against City and it’s Arsenal's to lose.

Barnesy: Never over until it’s over. Remember Anfield in 1989?

John: Whatever happens now in the title race, Arsenal have given their fans an incredible season. To still have a chance of being champions in late April is wonderful. There will be more twists and turns to come before 28 May, but if it ultimately ends in disappointment, Arsenal will be stronger and, most importantly, more experienced next season.

Tom: The City game is absolutely huge. We are going to have to be ridiculously good to win at the Eithad, which I can't see us doing in this form.

Ian: City will go though us like butter on bread. The league is well over now and City will steamroll us on Wednesday. I dread the score.

David: My prediction for Manchester City? We will be lucky if we can keep it below five goals.