Who is the best player to have faced Crystal Palace?

Jay Crame, The Eagles Beak, external

There is one player that springs to mind and while there is no doubting that there have been a large number of quality players to have ripped into Palace in the past, for me, it is Zlatan Ibrahimovic.

I have always admired and followed the career of the Swedish striker – the larger than life character that simply oozes confidence and class, often perceived as arrogance. It was always hard to imagine a scenario where Zlatan would play against the Eagles but that day did indeed come when he decided to grace the Premier League with his presence.

It was December 2016, Palace were holding United at Selhurst Park with just two minutes to go. Who stepped up to hit the winner? Yes, it was the man himself. It was very bittersweet but that is what winners do and the fact he is still playing at the top level at 41 years of age says everything.

