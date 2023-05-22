'Arsenal will be better, stronger and have more depth next year'

Arsenal will be "better" and "stronger" next season after surrendering the Premier League title to Manchester City, believes former Chelsea winger Pat Nevin.

The Gunners' 1-0 loss at Nottingham Forest extinguished any fading hope Mikel Arteta's side had of wrestling back the title from City and confirmed Pep Guardiola's fifth title in six years before they even played Chelsea on Sunday.

Speaking on BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily podcast, Nevin said: "A lot of people will be negative towards them because it has fallen away.

"In reality, I never doubted it would be Manchester City's title. Just by pure size of squad as much as anything."

Arsenal were eight points clear after beating Crystal Palace in late March, but a series of poor results throughout April derailed their title bid and opened the door for a relentless City side to catch, and then overtake, their rivals.

However, former Scotland international Nevin believes this marks the start of something for the Gunners, rather than just a missed opportunity.

"This is the start of a build for Arsenal - just the start," he added.

"They will be better again next year, they will be stronger, they will have more depth.

"But right now, they don't want to think about that. They just want to go home."

