Joining the coaching staff at Leeds United was a "no-brainer", says former Premier League striker Robbie Keane.

Manager Sam Allardyce and his team now have three matches to save Leeds from relegation after a 2-1 defeat to Manchester City in his first game in charge.

"I wish we were here a bit longer because I think we would have made a real good impact on the players," Keane told BBC Radio Leeds.

"I've seen already in a week what we can do, what I can do to make the players better."

Leeds are one of many clubs Keane represented as a player and returning to Yorkshire was an easy decision for the Irishman.

"Sam rang me. When he called, for me it was a no-brainer," he added.

"Nine o'clock I went and dropped the kids off to school, came back and told my wife I was going to Leeds.

"I was delighted to get the call from Sam and delighted to get here because I feel like I can certainly make an impact on the players."

Listen to the full interview on BBC Sounds