Sutton's prediction: 1-2

At the start of the season, Manchester United would have taken being in fourth place with three games to go, let alone with the Carabao Cup in the bag and the FA Cup final to come.

Their away form has become a bit of a concern but I do think the fact Bournemouth are safe from the drop will help Erik ten Hag's side here.

I have been really impressed by the Cherries and I have been wrong about them so many times that I don't want to just write them off again - but you can probably guess what I am going to say next.

I am going with United to win, because of what is at stake for them.

Two wins from their last three games will guarantee a top-four finish and they will be desperate to get over the line, with Liverpool in form and on their tail.

It won't be easy, but I am backing United to get one of them here.

Anna's prediction: 1-2

Jenny's prediction: 0-2

