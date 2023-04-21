Thomas Frank has been speaking to the media before Brentford's Premier League game against Aston Villa on Saturday.

Here are the key lines from his news conference:

After losing three successive games, Frank said: "Every club outside the top seven will, most likely, have a run of games where you aren't picking up points."

He added: "I look at performances and I look at the effort. Nothing to complain about."

Frank praised Pontus Jansson after last week's announcement the Bees' captain would leave the club when his contract expired: "He is a very good person that wanted the best for the club. He was like the final piece of the puzzle to make us perform at the top level."

After slipping to seven points below Villa, Frank said: "We just need to perform again and get a win."

He is not surprised by Ollie Watkins' impressive recent form, but said: "We need to do our very best to close him down".

On Villa: "Big praise to Unai Emery and his staff. They look very difficult to beat. They have a clear identity and style".

