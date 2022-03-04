Newcastle v Brighton: Team news

Newcastle boss Eddie Howe will make a late decision on whether Allan Saint-Maximin is included for the game against Brighton on Saturday.

Howe is hopeful the winger can train with the squad after missing the Magpies' last two fixtures with a calf problem.

Brighton have received a boost with Enock Mwepu returning to training but the trip to St James' Park might come too soon for the midfielder.

Adam Lallana has made good progress, but Adam Webster has suffered an injury setback so is still out.

