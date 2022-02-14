BBC Sport

Everton 3-0 Leeds United: Pick of the stats

Published

  • Everton picked up their biggest Premier League victory since September 2020 (5-2 v West Brom), while this was their biggest win to nil in the competition since a 4-0 victory over Manchester Utd in April 2019.

  • Leeds have conceded 46 goals in the Premier League this season, with only Norwich shipping more in the competition so far this term.

  • Everton’s first two goals today were from headers – in Premier League history, no side has scored more headed goals than the Toffees (336, level with Manchester United).

  • Seamus Coleman’s opener for Everton was his first goal in 69 Premier League games, since scoring against Burnley in May 2019.