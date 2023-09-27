Former Premier League midfielder Leon Osman saw flashes of quality from Sofyan Amrabat on his Manchester United debut that will make him an excellent addition to Erik ten Hag's midfield.

The Morocco international was handed his first start against Crystal Palace and formed a solid anchor with Casemiro at the base of United's midfield, while also operating at full-back.

"If United get repeat performances like this from Amrabat all season, they will be delighted," Osman told BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily podcast.

"He looked top quality. He won all his tackles, had 96% pass accuracy and 90-odd touches. He seemed to be a perfect foil for this new role of playing full-back and going into central midfield."

The victory made it back-to-back wins for Ten Hag for the first time this season and Osman emphasised its importance in cultivating a positive feeling at Old Trafford.

"It will take away any feelings of frailty they had," he said. "They won't go ahead of themselves but now they will be looking at the next three home games and thinking they could put a good run together.

"Also, with the players who started, they will be desperate to play more and bring a real sense of competition."

More reaction on BBC Sounds