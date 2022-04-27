Alan Shearer says Manchester City's Champions League semi-final first-leg win over Real Madrid was one of the all-time great games, but hopes Pep Guardiola's side don't live to regret their missed chances.

Shearer, who was commentating on the game for BBC Radio 5 Live, said: "I was kicking every single ball. It was brilliant to be here in the stadium. The atmosphere right from the beginning - the way the flags were, the anthem, the Manchester City fans and the Real Madrid fans.

"I didn’t think it was going to be that good, it was just end to end for 93 minutes, players going head to head. Defending was hopeless, some of the forward play was brilliant.

"Although it was such a great game, Pep might look back and say I hope we don’t regret those missed chances. They did miss three or four big, big chances.

"When the players and manager analyse it, there is no doubt they will be worried - because it’s Real Madrid. They know what they have done in the previous round against Chelsea and they know going back to their place next week will be very difficult.

"Foden had two [good chances], Mahrez had three, Laporte had one. There will be a little bit of regret that they haven’t put this tie to bed already."

