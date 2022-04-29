Lawro's predictions: Watford v Burnley

Lawro's prediction: 2-1

Watford's home form is obviously awful - they have lost 10 in a row at Vicarage Road - but they haven't played badly in all of those games.

In their last home game, against Brentford, they only lost out in injury time and after coming close to nicking a late goal themselves.

You can probably see where I'm going here. I'm not being anti-Burnley either, I just feel Watford will win a game at some point and the best chance of that happening is going to be on Saturday, against the team one place above them.

Will's prediction: 0-1

This could be massive for Burnley, and they are playing pretty well.

