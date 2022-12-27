W﻿e asked for your thoughts after after Monday's game at Emirates Stadium.

H﻿ere are some of your comments:

Arsenal fans

Holly: Eddie played phenomenally with the support of a team to be feared. A true team of legends in the making. Arsenal’s strategy is really showing.

Tanay: To see the boys so composed when going a goal down showed how far this team has come. Odegaard stringing Kevin de Bruyne-like passes all over the pitch for the whole game. A mention must go to Nketiah, who certainly had his critics before the game but has shown that he can fill Jesus' boots. Arsenal are truly in the title race.

Thomas: Arsenal certainly mean business this year. Brilliant second-half performance with Odegaard starring. Although Jesus is vital, they can definitely cope without him. Looking like serious challenges this year. What a turnaround from the heartbreak last season.

West Ham fans

Mike: I think it’s time for David Moyes to go now. We are seeing now, quite clearly, that he can’t take this team any further. If we keep him now we are going down. No confidence left in him.

Simon: Enough is enough. Same players, same tactics - just hoping for a different result. It's time for a change. Sadly, I also think Declan Rice has checked out.

Pat: The way we are continuously on the back foot game after game shows not only a lack of confidence but also a lack of quality. I've been a West Ham fan all my life and its always been the same. We need owners that can provide the club with players to compete at this level. I do not blame Moyes. I'm looking at the board. It's time to go.