Livingston v St Mirren: team news
Livingston manager David Martindale makes two changes for the visit of St Mirren. Jason Holt, available for selection on account of the club appealing against his red card in the defeat by Hibernian, is on the bench, while Jack Fitzwater drops out completely. In to the team come Morgan Boyes in defence and Sean Kelly in midfield.
For St Mirren, well, why change a winning team? Buddies manager Stephen Robinson goes with the same starting XI that defeated Aberdeen on Christmas Eve.
