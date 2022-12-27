Andy Robertson said "it’s nice to put yourself at the top" after becoming the defender with the most assists in Premier League history.

The Liverpool left-back set up Mohamed Salah in the 3-1 win over Aston Villa, moving him one ahead of former Everton full-back Leighton Baines on 54 assists.

He said: "Full-back has evolved a lot and it's about going forward now as well as defending. But first and foremost, I want to defend and things like that – but it's a big part of our game.

"I equalled it just before the break and I knew I did that [with] two against Southampton. During the break, I just wanted to try to get back and beat it. First game back, it's always nice.

"I’m not really into individual things – I'm all for the team. But when you do stuff like that and you're in the Premier League against some unbelievable defenders, it's always nice to put yourself at the top there."