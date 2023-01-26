Kilmarnock defender Ben Chrisene will be out for a "significant period" with a torn medial ligament.

The 19-year-old, who is on a season-long loan from Aston Villa, suffered the injury late in the Viaplay Cup semi-final against Celtic and missed subsequent games against Rangers and Dumbarton.

"He has a serious injury unfortunately, he has torn his medial ligament and is back at Villa this week and he will be back here next week," said Kilmarnock boss Derek McInnes.

“But he will be out for a significant period, unfortunately. He was doing so well for us."