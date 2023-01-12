Former Brighton striker Craig Mackail-Smith says he had times on the south coast that "will live long in the memory" after hanging up his boots at the age of 38.

Mackail-Smith was the Seagulls' record signing when he joined from Peterborough in 2011. He told BBC Radio Sussex's Albion Unlimited podcast that he loved his time at the club.

"I gave everything I could on the pitch for Brighton whether I was playing well or not and the fans were amazing to me," he said.

"When a striker comes in for so much money and they don't score, fans can get annoyed but they were always behind me. I really appreciated all the support I got."

On the podcast, he speaks about the players he admired as well as reflecting on that overhead volley at Burnley.

"It came at a time when everything I was doing was going in," he said. "It brings goosebumps just watching it again. It was an amazing feeling."

