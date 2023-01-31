Hammell wants signings but won't confirm Watt interest

Motherwell manager Steven Hammell is braced for a busy deadline day and hopes to sign a couple of players, but is staying tight-lipped on a potential move to bring Tony Watt back from Dundee United.

"We are hoping to do a little bit of business, maybe some ins and outs," Hammell said.

"It's always moving. We thought we had something done late on Monday night and then it turns out it's maybe not.

"We are looking to bring players in that will enhance us. I think we need one or two, I think we need a bit of freshness."

Motherwell are reportedly vying with with St Mirren for 29-year-old striker Watt, but Hammell said: "We spoke with the media team this morning and they ran a few names past me that were getting linked with us. Some of the players we hadn't even heard of before.

"Everything just now is speculation. I can't confirm or deny any player that is attached to another team."

Hammell has already signed a forward this month but Mikael Mandron missed out against St Mirren on Saturday after suffering a thigh injury and Hammell is still not sure how long he will be missing.

" I think it's going to be a couple of weeks,” he added. “We have not got the official (diagnosis).”