We asked for your opinions on whether Roberto Firmino should get a new deal at Anfield when his contract expires at the end of the season.

H﻿ere are some of your views:

Sean: Bobby has to stay beyond his contract. With the attacking options, when Diaz and Jota return it will transform the side for several seasons to come. Bobby is massively underrated. A creator supreme and always contributes with enough goals.

Kevin: He has been great but his time is coming to an end. We need to evolve a younger team. He would only become a bit-part player and he has still got the ability to be a starter for most clubs worldwide. He should go to Spain, Italy or back to Germany.

Matt: I think next summer is the time to let Bobby Firmino go. Great servant, sublime in his time but steadily declining. Maybe time to start integrating young talent as well as freeing up funds on the payroll.

Anna: Yes. Bobby Firmino should stay at Liverpool. Like Xabi Alonso he has become a cult hero. And Liverpool will be part of his life forever. I never wanted Coutinho to leave. But I think that allowed Firmino to blossom and become the special player he is.