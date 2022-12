Saints boss defends Goodwin - gossip

St Johnstone manager Callum Davidson says recent criticism of Aberdeen counterpart Jim Goodwin was over the top. (Courier - subscription required), external

Dons boss Goodwin is baffled by Celtic boss Ange Postecoglou's recent criticism about Celtic and Rangers often being referred to together in Scottish football discourse. (Express), external

Goodwin admits Tuesday's late defeat by Rangers gave him his worst ever feeling as a manager. (Sun), external

