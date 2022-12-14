Analysis: Beale needs wins to maintain feel-good factor

Kheredine Idessane, BBC Sport Scotland

There can be little doubt Michael Beale is an excellent coach. What we’re about to find out is whether he’s a good manager.

He certainly hit the right notes in his first pre-match news conference today. Calm, assured, positive. Stressing that he wants his players to enjoy themselves, to express themselves, but above all else, to win.

He already knows how short honeymoons can be. A fine start at Queens Park Rangers ended with him losing four of his last five matches in the English Championship.

He can’t afford anything like that at Glasgow Rangers. He was quick to acknowledge too, albeit with a smile on his face, that he’s not expecting the media to be this ‘nice’ all the time.

At the moment though, things are looking rosy. The players are bouncing in to training, according to captain Tavernier. The old guard happy to see him back. The new players impressed with what he’s bringing to the table.

He’s already bringing good news to the supporters; Leon King and another ‘senior’ player about to agree new deals. Decent news on the injury front as well, with Goldson and Davies ready to return, if only from the bench.

What the fans really want, however, is a long series of wins, starting at home to Hibs in the first game back after the break. If any more points are dropped, you sense the honeymoon could be over before it’s even begun.