J﻿enna Thomson, Motherwell fan

Motherwell has once again shown themselves to be a football club that truly cares about the community with the announcement of our new third kit.

The luminous strip features the numbers for both local and UK-wide mental health services with proceeds going to Samaritans, Chris’s House, Childline, and Breathing Space.

Mental health problems in Lanarkshire has been ruining lives for as long as I can remember, especially among young men.

Having seen first-hand the effects of what poor mental health can do to people, I am beyond proud of the work Motherwell are doing to help its residents.

If anyone reading this piece is going through a hard time please know it won’t last forever and there are resources available to help you get back on the right track.