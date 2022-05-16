Luke Reddy, BBC Sport

Graham Potter said he was not too "despondent" after Leeds' late leveller at Elland Road.

Deep down he was probably aware of the good stuff his side showed in this tricky end-of-season affair.

For 45 minutes they bettered their motivated hosts. The passing was clever, the movement good and their lead fully deserved. The Seagulls have lost just once in eight outings now - to Manchester City no less - and you can see why.

Danny Welbeck - scorer on the day - will wonder how he missed the target with a point-blank header late on with his side already 1-0 up. There will be ample footage of Leeds' dramatic equaliser but Welbeck's miss was the key moment when all is said and done.

Ultimately Potter's side ran into a team who, quite literally, found an extra yard. Leeds had everything on the line and it is not therefore surprising they clocked 110km of running on the day, a full 5km more than Brighton.

The home side produced 156 sprints - 20 more than Brighton - and over 3,000 intensive runs - 500 more than the away side. Such stats scream of a team who had no choice but to find something.

Little wonder, then, that Brighton cracked. It is unlikely Potter loses any sleep over it.

Instead he knows he has a side that continue to play with real clarity - one he can take into next season on an exciting footing.