A season that promised so much ended in slight disappointment as West Ham were forced to settle for Europa Conference League football next season after their final-day defeat at Brighton.

At the beginning of March, the Hammers sat fifth in the Premier League, just two points off the top four, and were still in both the FA Cup and Europa League.

However, 10 defeats in their final 18 games erased their hopes of glory on all fronts - the Hammers did memorably beat Lyon and Sevilla amid that sequence and it was a commendable campaign overall but did they just run out of steam?

If so, how can David Moyes solve that problem for next season? And are you confident you will keep your key men with Declan Rice and Jarrod Bowen among those attracting admiring glances from elsewhere?

