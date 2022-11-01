Potter on injuries, Sterling and facing 'dangerous' Dinamo
Graham Potter has been speaking to the media before Chelsea host Dinamo Zagreb in their final Champions League group game on Wednesday.
Here are the key lines from the Blues boss' news conference:
Potter confirmed goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga will miss out after being withdrawn at half-time against Brighton on Saturday. However, Mateo Kovacic and Kalidou Koulibaly are expected to be available.
The Blues boss said it is "too easy to zoom into an individual" when asked if Raheem Sterling's form was a concern.
Instead, he put emphasis on how he can "help the team and that can then help the individuals improve".
Potter insisted he would not play youngsters against Dinamo Zagreb "for the sake of it", with Chelsea already confirmed as group winners, adding that his side "have to be competitive and respectful of the competition".
On the threat posed by Wednesday's opponents, who won the reverse fixture 1-0 in September: "You only have to look at the goal in the first game - Dinamo use their forwards well and can spring to attack in a dangerous manner."