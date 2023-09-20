Hart rues 'self-inflicted' wounds

Martin Dowden, BBC Scotland in Rotterdam

Celtic goalkeeper Joe Hart shared his disappointment after the 2-0 Champions League defeat at Feyenoord, but was buoyed by the performance before two red cards crushed his side's hopes.

"Now we know one of our rivals in this tournament, we feel like we can definitely compete with them," said Hart.

"We had plenty of character, desire and buying into the messages that we are being given.

"We were in a good game, a close, close game. At 11 v 11, it felt like we could give it a right good go."

The former England international felt a few things "went against us" but conceded some of it was "self inflicted."

Celtic fell behind on the stroke of half-time when Hart was beaten from distance by Calvin Stengs' free-kick as the wall disintegrated.

"Once it went past Kyogo, I couldn't get across quickly enough with the skip and the curl on the ball," said Hart.

"The goal is disappointing from my point of view. I've got high standards."

After conceding, Hart felt Celtic could still compete, "push on and obviously we wanted to equalise."