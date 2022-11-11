Heart centre-half Craig Halkett is nearing full fitness but is unlikely to be rushed back for the last game before the World Cup break.

Midfielder Jorge Grant serves the second game of his two-match suspension, while Peter Haring, Stephen Kingsley, Stephen Humphrys, Gary Mackay-Steven, Beni Baningime and Liam Boyce remain sidelined by injury.

Livingston goalkeeper Shamal George is unlikely to feature as he has been carrying a knock in recent games.

Jamie Brandon and Tom Parkes remain on the sidelines.