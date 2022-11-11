One of several away days to forget this year for Aberdeen was last month's 4-0 trouncing at Dundee United.

The two sides meet again at Pittodrie for an early evening showdown in what will be the last top-flight match until mid-December.

In theory, Aberdeen are in their happy place, having won five of their six home league games with goals to spare, but there will be a sense of frustration among the squad following Tuesday's loss at Livingston.

And United are buoyant after they secured another 4-0 home win, this time over Kilmarnock, to move off the bottom of the table.

The challenge for United now is whether they can pick up their first Premiership win on the road.

The bad news for the visitors is they have managed just one victory in their past 13 league trips to Aberdeen but, curiously, all five of their successes this season across all competitions have come in late kick-offs.

R﻿ead all the weekend's Premiership Picks