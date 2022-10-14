David Moyes: "I'm really pleased we've done it and qualified [from the group stage]. The big thing is to be in there after Christmas, and we still need a point to be group winners. Hopefully we can do that."

On Jarrod Bowen who became West Ham’s record goalscorer in Europe: "It certainly is a feather in his cap. Maybe there are more European games these days with the group stages, but it's still a good thing to have and hopefully he'll score a lot more. He's much closer to what he was last year and he looks a threat every time he plays."

On crowd trouble at London Stadium: "I saw some movement but I didn't have any interest in it, to be honest. Why would we want to draw attention to it? The players' job was to get on with it and I thought they did. It's not what any clubs want connected to them, and I certainly don't want it at West Ham."