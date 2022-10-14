Southampton midfielder Moussa Djenepo is a doubt after missing training during the week because of illness.

Romeo Lavia is not yet ready to return from a hamstring problem, while Tino Livramento is a long-term absentee.

West Ham pair Craig Dawson and Angelo Ogbonna were both injured during Thursday's win over Anderlecht and will be assessed.

Michail Antonio, Kurt Zouma and Thilo Kehrer all missed that match but should be fit, while Maxwel Cornet is out.

W﻿ho will make Southampton's line-up?

P﻿redict West Ham's starting XI