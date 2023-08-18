'It is up to us to create our own piece of history' - Spittal

Blair Spittal mistakenly thought Hampden jaunts would be a regular occurrence when he reached the 2015 League Cup final with Dundee United in his first year as a professional.

He hasn't been back as a player since - but aims to put that right this season with Motherwell, who visit St Mirren in the last 16 on Saturday.

“When I was in my first year at Dundee United we were lucky enough to get to the final and lost 2-0 to Celtic,” said midfielder Spittal, 27.

“You get a taste of it in the first year and you are told to take advantage of these experiences as they don't come round very often and you don't take it too seriously.

"You feel those opportunities will keep coming but obviously they don't. I was on the bench that day but, having experienced that, it is something you want to do again.

"Obviously it was a long time ago but here we feel we are in a good place to go on a good cup run in both competitions and hopefully we can get back to Hampden this year.

"Everybody remembers and talks about the Motherwell team which won the Scottish Cup in 1991, they are held in high regards and still spoken about to this day.

"It is something for us, as players, to look up to and hopefully we can achieve success similar to that. It is up to us to create our own piece of history."