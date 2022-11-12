B﻿y Thomas Duncan, BBC Sport Scotland

Hearts need the break more than most. This was their 24th game of the season already and the Europa Conference League has decimated their squad.

They are starting to get players back and the relief is they are still well in touch in the race for third despite a difficult campaign.

It was good to see Craig Halkett return off the bench after two months out. They need defensively solidity and consistency after the break. They've kept just two clean sheets in their 24 matches.

B﻿ut having battled with 10 men against Motherwell and Livingston and taken points, they've showed great spirit. To still be in touch with third place despite their injuries is a decent return.