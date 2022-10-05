S﻿imon Stone, BBC Sport

Given the amount of goals he has scored in the early weeks of his Manchester City career, it is no surprise Erling Haaland is the centre of attention, nor that he is being linked with Real Madrid.

City have to deal with that - and also navigate speculation around a release clause in the contract he signed in the summer.

However, there have been additional suggestions Haaland's deal contains a clause that is exclusive to Real and gives the Spanish giants a massive advantage if they wanted to buy him.

BBC Sport has been told those rumours are not true and there is no aspect of the contract that ensures Real get preferential treatment.

For their part, City are just enjoying the fact Haaland has turned them into overwhelming favourites win the Champions League for the first time this season.