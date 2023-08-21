There is a lot for Aston Villa fans to be "excited" about after they bounced back from their heavy defeat by Newcastle on the first day of the season.

The Villains showed no signs of a hangover from their opening day loss as they thumped Everton 4-0 at Villa park and their good work in the transfer window could be setting them up for another good season according to The Times' football reporter Charlotte Duncker.

Speaking on BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily podcast, she said: "They've been really savvy in the transfer window, everything seems to be going excellently.

"A lot of these players come in and there is a lot of hype about them, and you always wonder are they going to live up to the hype?

"But every time Diaby was on the ball you just looked at him and thought he was going to do something exciting, the way he knitted together the attacks, I thought he linked up really well with Leon Bailey as well. He had a lot better of a game than he did against Newcastle last week so there's lots to be excited about for this Aston Villa team.

"It was a really positive performance from them all over the pitch."

