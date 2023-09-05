'My parents were crying happy tears' - Molotnikov relives his Hibs debut

Villa Park isn't a bad place to start your Hibs career.

Hibs may have bowed out of Europe last week at the English club's ground, but for Rudi Molotnikov it was a night he'll always cherish.

The midfielder made his Hibs debut off the bench against Villa, revelling in the incredible away support and the tears of joy shed by his parents in the stands.

Molotnikov, 17, told the Hibs website: “Coming through the academy, it is always special to make your debut, but to make it in a European competition at Villa Park is even more special.

“It is a mixture of nerves and excitement when you are warming up. You are just hoping that you get the call to come on - I was just thinking ‘please say my name, please say my name’ and luckily he (David Gray) did and I was delighted to get on.

“Watching the fans at the end was amazing, they were brilliant all night; singing Sunshine on Leith and the Proclaimers before kick-off was great. It was a really special moment for me as a Hibs supporter too.

“My parents were crying happy tears when I saw them at the end so it was a great night for them as well.”