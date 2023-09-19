James Jones, We Are West Ham, external

Since David Moyes' return to West Ham in December 2019, one of the biggest impacts he has had is that we are no longer pushovers.

In fact, our biggest defeat was the 5-1 loss to Newcastle United last season, and we have only lost by three or more goals on four other occasions in the 183 games Moyes has overseen since his first back in charge on 1 January 2020.

That record alone is testament to how Moyes has tightened us up.

It is also evident in our meetings with Manchester City at London Stadium. Before his return, City relished visiting Stratford, winning all five of their games at the venue by an aggregate scoreline of 22-1, including two 4-0 victories, two 5-0 thrashings and a 4-1 triumph.

Under Moyes, West Ham have avoided those scorelines against everyone, but against City, they had avoided defeat in three of their past five home matches - including three draws and a penalty shootout win.

Losing at the weekend will not have come as a surprise to anyone, but on another day, we could have taken something from Pep Guardiola's side and no-one would have complained. We were good going forward, difficult to break down and a danger at set-pieces.

We held the champions at arm's length for 76 minutes before their world-class qualities eventually overcame our efforts. In the end, we were beaten by the better team, but it was not an easy three points for them.

That is all down to what Moyes has built, and we can travel to Anfield safe in the knowledge the game will not be easy for Liverpool either.