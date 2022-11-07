W﻿e asked for your thoughts after Saturday's game at Etihad Stadium.

H﻿ere are some of your views:

Martin: Never gave up, despite being down to 10 men. Appalling refereeing, allowing Fulham to kick City off the park. Cancelo had to go unfortunately, but how was Pereira still on the pitch to take the penalty? Referee inconsistency must be sorted out. No wonder Bernardo told England what he thought of him!

D﻿avid: Manchester City deserved this win, Fulham just defended. I thought the penalty that Fulham got was a bit harsh, to play the game with 10 men for 60 minutes. Excellent show.

B﻿oketonou: Cancelo's red card made things difficult for his team-mates. At the start the game was in our hands because of the top players we have in the team. Thanks to Haaland and De Bruyne we went out with a win. It was my first time to see Pep expressing his joy at that way. The way to the crown will be tough but we're used to win.