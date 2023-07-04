Tottenham midfielder Oliver Skipp may be fully focused on England Under-21's semi-final at the European Championships with Israel on Wednesday, but he is hoping his international form will catch the eye of his new club boss.

Skipp has been at the heart of England's eye-catching run to the last four in Georgia and, should they go all the way, he will only have a limited off-season.

Knowing Ange Postecoglou is running the rule over the rest of his team-mates, Skipp acknowledges he is eager to impress.

"I think there's definitely an opportunity for me," he said. "If we do go all the way, it will only be a month before the new Premier League season.

"I'll have to see what the club's plan for me is. They have let me focus on the tournament first and then we'll probably get into contact and we'll see.

"It's exciting to have a new manager."

Spurs play West Ham in Perth on Tuesday 18 July with further games against Leicester (Sunday, 23 July, Bangkok) and Roma (Wednesday, 26 July, Singapore).

Skipp realises it's a chance for players to ensure they are in Postecoglou's plans for the new season, which gets underway on Friday, 11 August.

"I am really excited to get back to club football when I do get back," he said. "Sometimes, it's good to just get into it and not have so long of a build-up.

"I will definitely be trying to get my game into what the manager wants from me."