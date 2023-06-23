We asked you for one player you would you sell this summer and one you would buy.

Here are some of your comments:

Jiggens: New season, fresh start. Liverpool should buy James Ward-Prowse and sell Darwin Nunez, who doesn't fit their needs.

Steven: Sell: Mohamed Salah Buy: Kylian Mbappe It's what should have been done instead of renewing Salah's contract in 2022.

Wayne: Kieran Trippier in, allowing Trent Alexander-Arnold to stay in midfield. Just let those that are tipped to go, go.

Oscar: I would like to see Liverpool sign an established but young centre-back like Josko Gvardiol. I think many fans are unaware just how vulnerable our defence is, and how Virgil van Dijk has become a bit of a liability. He doesn't lead the back four any more. I'm certain our midfield will be fixed in the upcoming season, but it's clear we need defensive reinforcements.

Bish: Sell Thiago Alcantara. He is too expensive for the amount of games that he is available for. I'd love to see Declan Rice come in. We desperately need legs and engine in there.