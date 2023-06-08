'Will the Celtic board have another surprise candidate up their sleeve?'

Kheredine Idessane, BBC Sport Scotland

Rarely can the start of the football summer holidays have been so bittersweet for those of a Celtic persuasion.

No sooner had the sound of champagne corks popping on their treble celebrations died down than Ange Postecoglou was off to Spurs with the best wishes of the many and the rancour of betrayal from a few.

It’s an opportunity Postecoglou was never going to turn down. Which leaves the big question: Who next? I’d suggest making Kjetil Knutsen an offer he can’t refuse. The Bodo/Glimt manager plays Angeball better than Ange. Or at least he did when his side beat Celtic home and away in Europe with scintillating displays of passing, pressing and movement. He’s now being courted by Ajax, further evidence, if needed, that he’s no mug.

The bookies would encourage you to part with a few quid on Brendan Rodgers. He’s still an elite manager and won seven trophies in a row in his spell at Celtic Park, including the invincible treble. He’s been there and done it extremely well. The carrot of guaranteed Champions League group-stage football would appeal but does he see a return to the Scottish Premiership as a retrograde step?

Would the Celtic board want to go back to someone who couldn’t get down the road to Leicester quickly enough two-thirds of the way through a season? And then there’s a portion of the Celtic support who, to this day, can barely bring themselves to mention his name.

Will David Moyes want a new challenge after leading West Ham to European glory? Someone with a quarter of a century’s managerial experience clearly knows what he’s doing and has a connection with Celtic stretching all the way back to 1980, when he signed for them to begin his playing career.

Pep Guardiola’s assistant at Manchester City, Enzo Maresca, has also been mentioned. I believe he was spoken to in the process which led to Postecoglou’s appointment and Celtic have, of course, strong connections with the City Group. He is reputed to be an excellent coach but the only time he headed out on his own he lasted a mere matter of months in Italy’s Serie B in charge of Parma.

Other names come and go: Graham Potter, Kevin Muscat, Steve Clarke. It’s all just a guessing game at the moment. No one predicted Postecoglou’s arrival two years ago; will the Celtic board have another surprise candidate up their sleeve?

The fans can only hope whoever it is brings a similar brand of entertaining football; and more importantly, a similar level of success.