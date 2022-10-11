Chelsea will be without N'Golo Kante for Tuesday's Champions League group game at AC Milan.

Kante has not travelled to Italy after suffering a reaction to an existing hamstring injury in training.

The France World Cup-winning midfielder has not played since the 2-2 Premier League draw with Tottenham on 14 August.

"It's disappointing for him and us. We have to wait and see the extent of it and go from there," said boss Graham Potter.

Winger Hakim Ziyech will also be missing for Chelsea at the San Siro because of illness.

