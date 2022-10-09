'Rangers boss had no summer plans to move Sakala on'

"It was never my intention to let him go," says Rangers boss Giovanni van Bronckhorst of Fashion Sakala after the striker, linked with a summer departure, scored his first goal of the season in Saturday's win over St Mirren. (Daily Express), external

Rangers striker Fashion Sakala reveals his "difficult time" over the first few months of the season and says he's ready to face Liverpool in the Champions League. (Scottish Sun), external

Former Ibrox striker Kenny Miller wants to see Scott Arfield deployed against Liverpool on Wednesday, saying the 33-year-old offers more of an attacking threat than any of the other midfielders at Rangers. (Daily Record), external

Ex-Ibrox midfielder Nigel Spackman says Rangers can't afford to bench in-form frontman Antonio Colak again in the Champions League. (Scottish Sun), external

