James Maddison has described former Tottenham playmaker Christian Eriksen as "one of my favourite players growing up".

"When he was in hot form at Tottenham, he was an iconic number 23," said Maddison.

"He was just someone who would produce quality moments for this football club and to swap shirts with a player of that ilk was very special to me.

"Hopefully I can bring that enthusiasm and that love for football to this club, and hopefully that will translate into good stuff on the pitch."